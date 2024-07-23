Was Maharashtra even mentioned in budget? wonders Maha Vikas Aghadi

Mumbai: Hours after the Narendra Modi-led NDA government tabled its first budget of third term, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi in poll-bound Maharashtra wondered whether it was a budget exclusively for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh even as the state BJP described it as "historic."

The opposition MVA (I.N.D.I.A) said that the budget is aimed towards saving the BJP-led government at the Centre and it shows BJP’s hate towards Maharashtra.

The MVA comprising Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-headed NCP (SP) wondered as to what the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra got from the budget.

“Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's party have supported Modi's government and these states have been given a boost in the budget. Shinde also supported the BJP government. What did Maharashtra get in return? Why treat the state that pays the highest tax in the country? It has been proved again today that the BJP government at the Centre always treats Maharashtra as a secondary,” Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, a senior Congress leader said.