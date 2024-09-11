Wasn't keen on return to BJP: Eknath Khadse; points fingers at Fadnavis

Speaking to a regional news channel on Tuesday, he said, "I was not keen on returning to the BJP fold, but senior leaders of the party insisted on it. When I met BJP president J P Nadda, he felicitated me with a scarf, and declared that I had become part of the BJP."

To a query on who could be coming in the way of his joining the BJP, Eknath Khadse said, "It could be Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan."

Asked for his reaction, Mahajan, Khadse's local BJP rival in Jalgaon district who is considered to be close to Fadnavis, said, "He wants all the parties and posts shared with his family members. His daughter-in-law is a Union minister, but he intends to field his daughter in the assembly election from NCP (SP). If the opposition MVA forms government, Khadse would want her to be made a minister."

"He has been a public representative for over 30 years and still wants more," Mahajan added, indicating the two had not buried their hatchet.