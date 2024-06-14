Western Railway install display panels on local trains

Mumbai: Taking another step in the direction of providing comfortable and improved train journeys for its passengers especially for Mumbai and its far suburbs, the Western Railway has installed Panorama Digital Display in local train coaches.
As of now, one rake has been fitted with the display system on the sides with a total of eight digital displays with four on each side, providing a panoramic view of crucial travel information.
The response from passengers has been positive and it is planned to fit on other rakes too in the near future.
According to a press release issued by Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, WR's EMU Carshed at Mumbai Central has successfully implemented a new head code display system on the side panels of the motor coaches.
“This innovative feature will provide passengers with clear and immediate identification of the destination of the local train, which will ensure a more convenient and informed journey over the Mumbai Suburban network,” he said.
The unique feature of this display is that when the guard gets into his cab at the originating station and feeds the train number, all the journey details are accurately shown on the side-mounted panorama digital displays.
The digital displays will show train destinations in English, Hindi and Marathi, which will toggle with an interval of three seconds. Besides this, these displays will also show the Mode i.e. Fast (F) or Slow (S) and whether the train is a 12-Car/15-Car EMU train.
Some of the salient features of these digital displays are full of HD TFT (Thin Film Transistor) and protected with toughened glass. “The displays have optimum brightness and viewing angle which will help people view the code on the screens easily. The contrast of the display screens is also automatically controlled through sensors so that the text is clearly visible from a distance of up to 5 meters,” he said.
Published 14 June 2024, 05:19 IST