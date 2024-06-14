Western Railway install display panels on local trains

Mumbai: Taking another step in the direction of providing comfortable and improved train journeys for its passengers especially for Mumbai and its far suburbs, the Western Railway has installed Panorama Digital Display in local train coaches.

As of now, one rake has been fitted with the display system on the sides with a total of eight digital displays with four on each side, providing a panoramic view of crucial travel information.

The response from passengers has been positive and it is planned to fit on other rakes too in the near future.