Why was Baba Siddique killed? Some angles found, says Fadnavis

'Some angles behind the attack are also found, but police will talk about it once the legal procedure is over,' the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister said.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 08:57 IST

