Will 'purify' Ram temple if I.N.D.I.A. wins: Congress leader Nana Patole sparks controversy

Mumbai: In what stoked a controversy and gave the BJP a fodder to attack the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on Friday said that a “purification” of the Ram Mandir will be held by “four Shankaracharayas” when the Congress-led alliance comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls.
"It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form, the Ram Lalla. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acted against protocol in Ram temple construction. We will do it through rectifications and religion," Nana Patole said.
“All the four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla,” he said.
Published 10 May 2024, 16:33 IST