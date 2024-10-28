Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Maiden flight from Tashkent arrives in Goa

Operated by Uzbekistan Airways, the service will be available every Wednesday and Sunday.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:45 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 19:45 IST
India NewsWorld newsAirlinesGoaTashkent

Follow us on :

Follow Us