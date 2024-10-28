Maiden flight from Tashkent arrives in Goa

<p>Panaji: The maiden flight from the Uzbekistan capital Tashkent to Goa arrived at the Manohar International Airport here on Sunday, bringing in 111 passengers, the airport operator said.</p>.<p>As per a release by the GMR Goa International Airport Limited, the flight – an Airbus A320neo with a seating capacity of 150 passengers – landed at the airport in North Goa at 10.55 am. It departed for Tashkent in Central Asia at 12.15 pm with 84 passengers on board.</p>.<p>Operated by Uzbekistan Airways, the service will be available every Wednesday and Sunday.</p>.'Want $55,000...': Ten hotels in Lucknow get bomb threats through email .<p>“Along with direct flights to Tashkent, Uzbekistan Airways will offer one-stop connections to key cities in Russia and Europe, providing convenient travel opportunities for Goa’s outbound travellers,” a spokesperson for the operator said.</p>.<p>Uzbekistan, known for its ancient cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, is gaining popularity among Indian travellers for its rich history, unique landscapes, and warm hospitality, he said.</p>.<p>Tourists from Uzbekistan can now discover Goa’s beaches, culinary delights, cultural heritage and dynamic festivals, he added.</p>.<p>R V Sheshan, CEO of GMR Goa International Airport Limited said the service marks a key milestone in their pursuit of greater global connectivity. </p>