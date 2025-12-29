<p>New Delhi: The maiden flight test of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pinaka">Pinaka</a> long-range guided rocket was conducted successfully on Monday, and it impacted the target with "textbook precision", the defence ministry said.</p>.<p>The test was conducted at Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=odisha">Odisha</a>.</p>.Defence ministry clears procurement of military hardware worth Rs 79,000 crore.<p>The rocket was tested for its maximum range of 120 km "demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres" as planned.</p>.<p>"The maiden flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR 120) was conducted successfully at Integrated Test Range, Chandipur today," the ministry said.</p>.<p>The LRGR impacted the target with "textbook precision", the ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory, it said.</p>.<p>The LRGR was launched from the in-service Pinaka launcher demonstrating its versatility and providing launch capability of Pinaka variants of different range from the same launcher, officials said.</p>.<p>This rocket is designed by Armament Research and Development Establishment, a lab of the DRDO, in association with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory and with support from Defence Research and Development Laboratory and Research Centre Imarat, the ministry said.</p>.Adani Group plans Rs 1.8 lakh crore defence spend to boost indigenous military capabilities.<p>The flight trial was coordinated by ITR and Proof & Experimental Establishment.</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO on the achievement.</p>.<p>He said the successful design and development of long range guided rockets will boost the capabilities of armed forces, terming it as a "game changer", according to the ministry.</p>.<p>Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat witnessed the trial and congratulated all the teams for accomplishing the mission objectives. </p>