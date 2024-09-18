Home
'Step to make democracy more vibrant': PM Modi endorses One Nation, one election; thanks former Prez Kovind

Modi complimented former President Ram nath Kovind for his team's work on the same.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 13:12 IST

Comments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Cabinet's decision to clear the recommendations of the High-Level Committee on One Nation, One Election.

Modi complimented former President Ram nath Kovind on the same on X.

"I compliment our former President, Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for spearheading this effort and consulting a wide range of stakeholders.

This is an important step towards making our democracy even more vibrant and participative," he said.

Published 18 September 2024, 13:12 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiOne nation one election

