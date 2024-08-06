Man booked for issuing death threat to CJI over Supreme Court's landmark quota judgment

Betul: An FIR was registered in Betul in Madhya Pradesh against a person for allegedly issuing a death threat on social media to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud in connection with the Supreme Court's judgement on reservations, a police official said on Monday.

In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court on Thursday held that states are constitutionally empowered to make sub-classifications within the Scheduled Castes, which form a socially heterogeneous class, for granting reservation for the uplift of castes that are socially and educationally more backward.