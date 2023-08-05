Manipur: Three killed in 'volatile' Bishnupur, BJP MLA questions central forces

Expressing concern over frequent looting of weapons from the security forces allegedly by "Meitei miscreants," Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a Kuki organisation on Saturday said Manipur could witness further bloodbath if action is not taken to recover such weapons. It said more than 4,000 weapons and lakhs of ammunition were “looted” from different police stations and armouries by Meitei mobs in Imphal and the adjoining valley in May.