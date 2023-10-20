1,085 bombs, 18 automatic weapons recovered during combing operations in Imphal East

More than 175 people have been killed and 60,000 others have been displaced due to the clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3. There has been no major violence in the past few weeks but the missing weapons have still remained a concern.



Centre's security advisor for the violence-hit Manipur, Kukdiep Singh told reporters in Imphal on October 9 that a total of 5,669 weapons were snatched by miscreants from armouries and police stations but only 1,344 of those were recovered till then.



"Khamenlok - Gwalthabi, Wakan and Shantipur ridges separate different villages of two warring communities in Imphal East. Intelligence reports suggested build-up of weapons, ammunition and others by both the communities on either side of the ridges. The caches were probably being built up by inimical elements for attempting misadventure in each other's area. The security forces took note of the intelligence inputs and carried out extensive surveillance and launched multiple search operations to thwart any attempts of firing or arson by miscreants," Shukla said in the statement.