After successfully closing government offices in Manipur district, Kuki group lifts diktat to extend shutdown

Guwahati: Hours after shutting down government offices in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district in Manipur, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations, on Monday decided to lift its further plan of shutdown.
The decision came amid the state government's warning about legal action against those following the ITLF diktat or to enforce the same. The ITLF on Sunday asked all government employees to stay away from their duties as its demand to replace the SP and DC for their role during violence and killing of two protesters on February 15, was not met.
Government employees abstained from their duties on Monday in view of the shutdown call by the influential ITLF.
ITLF spokesperson Ginza Vualzong on Monday morning told DH that the government offices were closed as part of their agitation.
But hours later, in a joint statement, ITLF chairman Pagin Haokip and secretary Muan Tombing said the plan to close offices was lifted "in the interest of the general public."
"In the light of their safety, the Lamka district's DC and SP were ordered to depart. Nevertheless, it has come to the light that they have risked their lives to return to the district. They are now responsible for their own safety and security," said the statement.
No knowledge about the violence
The ITLF on Monday evening said the violence that took place on February 15 evening, happened without its knowledge. The ITLF on February 16 said a mob stormed into the offices of SP and DC as their demand to withdraw suspension of a police constable was not met. A head constable, Simlalpaul, a Kuki was suspended after he was found posing in photographs with armed Kuki men.
On Monday, ITLF said they urged the people to refrain from engaging in such aggressive behaviour. "Anyone who engages in such hostile behaviour in the future will be held responsible for their actions and will have to bear the repercussions on their own," said the statement.
Security arrangement in Churachandpur was beefed up in view of the ITLF's threat to close the offices.