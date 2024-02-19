After successfully closing government offices in Manipur district, Kuki group lifts diktat to extend shutdown

Guwahati: Hours after shutting down government offices in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district in Manipur, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki organisations, on Monday decided to lift its further plan of shutdown.

The decision came amid the state government's warning about legal action against those following the ITLF diktat or to enforce the same. The ITLF on Sunday asked all government employees to stay away from their duties as its demand to replace the SP and DC for their role during violence and killing of two protesters on February 15, was not met.

Government employees abstained from their duties on Monday in view of the shutdown call by the influential ITLF.