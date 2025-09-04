<p>Guwahati: Ahead of Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>'s visit to strife-torn Manipur, Kuki organisations on Thursday agreed to ensure free movement on a stretch of the NH-2, connecting Imphal and Dimapur in Nagaland, on which commute remained affected due the Meitei-Kuki conflict. </p><p>At the same time, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with the Kuki insurgent groups by another one year with revised ground rules that stressed on "territorial integrity" of Manipur and the need for negotiated settlement to the conflict.</p><p>The decision came after a series of meetings between MHA officials and a delegation of Kuki Zo Council (KZC), an apex body of the Kuki Zo communities.</p><p>The decision of the KZC is significant as the Centre's efforts in the past to resume free movement on the NH-2 was not allowed by the Kuki groups. </p>.PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13.<p>In a statement, KZC later said their appeal against free movement was not for the entire NH-2 but for a stretch passing through Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. They were against movement of the Meiteis till a settlement was reached to end the conflict. The KZC further said they appealed the central forces to ensure security on the NH-2. </p>.PM Modi likely to visit Mizoram, Manipur on Sept 13.<p><strong>SoO agreement</strong></p><p>The Suspension of Operations agreement with the Kuki National Organization (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF), two forums of at least 25 Kuki rebel groups, had lapsed in February but was not extended by the Centre mainly due to objections by the Meitei organisations. Meitei organisations demanded abrogation of the SoO alleging their involvement in the conflict since May 2023. </p><p>The MHA statement said the KNO and UPF on Thursday agreed to relocate seven designated camps away from areas vulnerable to the conflict, reduce the number of the designated camps, relocate weapons with nearest CRPF or BSF camps and stringent physical verification of the cadres by Security Forces to delist the foreign nationals, if any. </p><p>The developments are seen significant ahead of PM Modi's visit to Manipur later this month and a step towards restoration of peace. Manipur has remained under President's Rule since February.</p>