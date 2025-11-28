<p>Guwahati: Suspected militants ambushed a team of Assam Rifles on patrol near the border with Myanmar in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=manipur">Manipur</a>'s Tengnoupal district on Friday morning.</p><p>Tengnoupal is a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=kuki">Kuki</a> dominated district. </p>.Manipur: Internally displaced people clash with security forces as they attempt to return to native homes.<p>A statement issued by a defence spokesperson said the fire was immediately retaliated with control and caution, keeping civilian safety. It said the operation was underway, with additional troops being deployed into the area. </p><p>The statement did not talk about the impact but sources in police said four personnel of Assam Rifles were reportedly injured. </p><p>In a similar attack on September 19 in Bishnupur district, two Assam Rifles jawans died while five others were injured. Bishnupur is a Meitei-dominated district. The attackers belonging to a Meitei armed group were arrested.</p><p>The attacks took place amid efforts to end the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. </p>