Amit Shah likely to visit Manipur on April 14 for election campaign

Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Manipur on April 14 to campaign for Lok Sabha elections, state BJP leaders said on Wednesday.

During the visit, he is likely to address a public meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground in Imphal.

"Amit Shah is a star campaigner of the BJP, and he is likely to address a rally on April 14. Preparations are underway for the visit," a leader of the party's state unit said.

Shah last visited the state on May 29 last year amid the ethnic violence and stayed for three days.