CM N Biren Singh says Manipur to ‘deport’ those who came after 1961, experts question viability

Speaking at the launch of 'Project Buniyaad' on Monday, the chief minister said, "Those who entered and settled in the state after 1961, irrespective of castes and communities, would be identified and deported."

The chief minister's assertion comes after the Manipur cabinet had, in June 2022, approved a proposal to adopt 1961 as the base year for determining the "native status" of residents of the state for effective implementation of the inner line permit.

"In order to deport illegal immigrants, the foreign country concerned must accept them as their bonafide citizens. If the foreign country does not recognise the immigrants as their citizens, how will they be deported?" Pradip Phanjoubam, a political analyst, told PTI.

Naga leader and Forum for Restoration of Peace convenor Ashang Kashar said deportation cannot be done by the Manipur government alone.

"Identification of immigrants is crucial. Those who would be identified as illegal immigrants should not have the rights enjoyed by the original inhabitants. For instance, they should not have voting rights," Kashar told PTI.