Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Farmer injured in fresh gun attack in Manipur

This was the third consecutive day of hills-based militants attacking farmers working in the fields in Imphal Valley in ethnic conflict-hit Manipur.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 08:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 November 2024, 08:04 IST
India NewsManipurCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us