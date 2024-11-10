Fresh gun-and-bomb attacks in Imphal East district: Manipur Police

<p>Imphal: Suspected hill based militants launched intermittent gun and bomb attacks in parts of Lamlai assembly constituency in Imphal East district on Sunday, police said. </p><p>Security forces comprising of army, BSF and state forces retailiated leading to fierce exchange of fire at Sanasabi, Sabungkhok Khunou and Thamnapokpi, police said. </p><p>Tension prevailed in the outlying village as farmers could not tend to their paddy fields as militants from hill top position fired towards low lying fields of Sanasabi, they said. </p><p>Additional forces have been rushed to prevent the situation from escalating, police added.</p>