Incessant rainfall affects normal life in Manipur, several areas flooded

Heavy rain triggered a mudslide near Sinam village in Kangpokpi district on NH 37 Imphal-Silchar highway sweeping off a truck into a gorge. Several other trucks have been left stranded waiting for excavators to clear the debris, officials said.

In Senapati district many rivers are overflowing and flood waters have entered several localities of the district.

Several rivers in Imphal valley including the largest Imphal river have also swelled due to the incessant heavy rainfall, they said.