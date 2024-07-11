Kuki group contradicts CM Biren Singh's claim on talks to end conflict in Manipur

Guwahati: Contradicting Manipur CM N Biren Singh's claim that talks between the Meitei and the Kuki communities was on to end the conflict, Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), an influential organisations representing the Kuki tribes, on Thursday said there was no formal invitation from the government for negotiations so far.
"The KSO is not aware and has no knowledge of any peace talks involving the Chief Minister or any valley-based civil society organisations. The CM once again did media stunts to save his skin from the Centre and the public in general. Till date, there has been no formal invitation from any government agencies regarding any negotiations for peace talks," the KSO said in a statement to the media on Thursday.
KSO's statement came a day after Singh asserted that talks between the Meitei and Kuki communities had already started to iron out the differences and find an end to the ongoing conflict. More than 200 people have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to the conflict between the two communities since May last year.
The efforts to start negotiations to end the conflict have remained stalled as both the communities have remained firm on their demands. The Kuki groups have remained adamant on their demand for a "separate administration" for the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas in Manipur.
The Meiteis, on the other hand, are against bifurcation of Manipur and have demanded a National Register of Citizens to "detect the illegal Chin-Kuki migrants" for their expulsion. CM Singh on Thursday assured that territorial integrity of Manipur would remain intact.
The KSO insisted that the Chief Minister should disclose the precise details regarding the organization or individual involved in the peace negotiations. "If it's real, we seek transparency and accountability from the CM regarding these negotiations, emphasizing the importance of truthfulness in revealing this information," it said.
Published 11 July 2024, 16:35 IST