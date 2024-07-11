Kuki group contradicts CM Biren Singh's claim on talks to end conflict in Manipur

Guwahati: Contradicting Manipur CM N Biren Singh's claim that talks between the Meitei and the Kuki communities was on to end the conflict, Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), an influential organisations representing the Kuki tribes, on Thursday said there was no formal invitation from the government for negotiations so far.

"The KSO is not aware and has no knowledge of any peace talks involving the Chief Minister or any valley-based civil society organisations. The CM once again did media stunts to save his skin from the Centre and the public in general. Till date, there has been no formal invitation from any government agencies regarding any negotiations for peace talks," the KSO said in a statement to the media on Thursday.