Manipur: Amit Shah asks Kuki group ITLF to identify an alternate plot for burial of bodies

"The GoI requested the delegation not to insist on carrying out the burial programme at the same venue, which falls within the conflict zone and identify an alternate location in consultation with DC Churachandpur and perform the burial at the earliest. The delegation assured to find an alternate location," the ITLF said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

Shah also assured to make necessary arrangements for the identification and transportation of the bodies of Kukis lying in the hospital morgues in the state capital Imphal to their homes for last rites.

Force deployment in the hills:

The ITLF said the Home Minister assured them that deployment of the central forces would be further strengthened and reoriented to plug vulnerable gap areas, in view of the apprehensions expressed by the Kuki-Zomi residents in the hills. "The state forces will operate under the direction of the state security advisor and in conjunction with the central forces in the hill areas," it said.

"The Gol also assured to facilitate early initiation of helicopter services for the residents of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh areas to their preferred destinations. Considering the difficulties being faced by the student community of the Hill areas, necessary steps will be taken to allow students to enrol in colleges in Hill areas, transfer to universities outside the state and open student facilitation centres of Manipur University in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi."

The Home Minister also assured that the condition of the prison inmates will also be monitored regularly and a separate office of the Justice Lamba Inquiry Commission will be set up in Churachandpur immediately, the ITLF further said.