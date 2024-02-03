Manipur CM Biren Singh meets Amit Shah, says Centre set to take important decisions on state

New Delhi: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday said the Centre is set to take "some important decisions" in the interests of the people of the state.

He said this after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah here where he discussed "matters of paramount importance" concerning Manipur.

Singh met Shah as sporadic ethnic violence continued in Manipur.

"Today, I had the esteemed privilege of meeting with the Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi. Engaging in a profound exchange, we discussed matters of paramount importance concerning our state.

"Rest assured, the Government of India is set to take some important decisions in the interests of the people of Manipur," Singh wrote on X.