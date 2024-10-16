Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Manipur Congress welcomes Delhi talks on ethnic crisis, questions absence of CM, Amit Shah

More than 220 people, including members of both the Kuki and Meitei communities as well as security personnel, have been killed in the violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3 last year.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 00:04 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 00:04 IST
India NewsManipurCongressIndian Politics

Follow us on :

Follow Us