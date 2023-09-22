Manipur court grants bail to five youths amid vociferous protests for their release

A special court in Manipur on Friday granted bail to the five village defence volunteers who were arrested by police for possessing weapons amid an agitation for their release, officials said.

They were released on bail after furnishing a PR bond of Rs 50,000 with certain conditions, they said.

In its order, the court said the five accused "shall co-operate with the investigation", make themselves available before the investigating authorities and "not influence prosecution witnesses."

The court also directed the youths "not to leave the state of Manipur without its prior permission."