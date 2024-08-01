Manipur: Eight displaced persons, TV journalist injured in tear gas firing by police during protest

Guwahati: At least eight displaced persons belonging to Meitei community and a TV journalist were injured after Manipur police resorted to using tear gas shells in Imphal on Thursday afternoon during a protest demanding restoration of peace in the conflict-hit state.

Sources said the protest march was taken out by hundreds of displaced people taking shelter in a relief camp at Akhampat area of Imphal. They were confronted by police when they allegedly marched towards the official residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union and Editors' Guild Manipur in a joint memorandum to CM Singh later said Mutum Rameshchandra, a senior reporter with Impact TV, was physically 'assaulted' by police while he was covering the incident. They said the journalist was assaulted despite showing his identity card to the cops. They demanded an inquiry and action against the police officer.

The protesters demanded restoration of peace and allow them to return to their homes in Kuki-dominated Moreh in Tengnoupal and Churachandpur district. They fled their homes and took shelter in Meitei-dominated Imphal after violence broke out on May 3 last year. The protesters also demanded proper rehabilitation of the displaced persons.