Manipur: Eight displaced persons, TV journalist injured in tear gas firing by police during protest

Guwahati: At least eight displaced persons belonging to Meitei community and a TV journalist were injured after Manipur police resorted to using tear gas shells in Imphal on Thursday afternoon during a protest demanding restoration of peace in the conflict-hit state.
Sources said the protest march was taken out by hundreds of displaced people taking shelter in a relief camp at Akhampat area of Imphal. They were confronted by police when they allegedly marched towards the official residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.
The All Manipur Working Journalists' Union and Editors' Guild Manipur in a joint memorandum to CM Singh later said Mutum Rameshchandra, a senior reporter with Impact TV, was physically 'assaulted' by police while he was covering the incident. They said the journalist was assaulted despite showing his identity card to the cops. They demanded an inquiry and action against the police officer.
The protesters demanded restoration of peace and allow them to return to their homes in Kuki-dominated Moreh in Tengnoupal and Churachandpur district. They fled their homes and took shelter in Meitei-dominated Imphal after violence broke out on May 3 last year. The protesters also demanded proper rehabilitation of the displaced persons.
"The protesters neglected repealed appeals by police to stop and not to march towards the CM's residence. They were stopped at Singjamei area," a source said.
They alleged that the displaced persons were languishing in relief camps for more than one year whereas BJP government in the state failed to end the conflict. They were supposed to submit a memorandum to the CM seeking steps for peace.
At least 226 people, belonging to both Kuki and Meitei community, have died and over 60,000 others have been displaced due to conflict between the two communities since May last year. Those living in relief camps have not been allowed to go back to their homes as sporadic incidents of firing continue.
Published 01 August 2024, 12:35 IST