Manipur: Shutdown in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur as protest against killing of UKNA cadres

<p>Guwahati: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Kuki">Kuki</a>-dominated Churachandpur remained shut on Thursday in protest against the killing of four cadres of United Kuki National Army (UKNA), an armed group, by the security forces on Tuesday. </p><p>The shutdown was enforced from noon as the funeral of the deceased were performed in the presence of family members and the community members. </p><p>Several Kuki organisations, who declared the "complete shutdown," alleged that the security forces killed the four youths, aged between 17 and 19, when they were sleeping and did not use arms against the security forces. "The forces are not carrying out any operation against the armed persons belonging to the Meitei community in the Valley. But the four innocent Kuki youths who had taken up arms to defend their people and land from possible attacks by the Meiteis were gunned down inhumanity. The UKNA is not against the security forces and hence such an armed action is condemnable," the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), a forum of Kuki-Zo organisations, said in a statement. </p><p>On Tuesday, Army and Assam Rifles issued a statement claiming that the four cadres of the UKNA were killed during an encounter at Khanpi village, situated about 80km west of Churachandpur. The forces claimed several automatic weapons were seized from the four. The UKNA is not part of the Suspension of Operations agreement signed by several other Kuki insurgent groups with the government. </p><p>On Thursday, in a joint statement, Kuki, Zomi and Hmar students' organisations, alleged that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was selectively targetting leaders of the communities, who had no relations with the cases registered by the agency. It alleged that the NIA, however, was not taking such step against the Meiteis.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> has remained under President's Rule since February due to the conflict involving the Meitei and the Kuki communities. More than 260 people have died but efforts for restoration of peace has not yet frucitified. Both the Valley and the Kuki-dominated districts have remained divided with people from both the region not visiting the opposite territories fearing attack. Kukis demand a "separate administration" while the Meiteis are against it. </p>