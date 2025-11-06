Menu
Manipur: Shutdown in Kuki-dominated Churachandpur as protest against killing of UKNA cadres

The shutdown was enforced from noon as the funeral of the deceased were performed in the presence of family members and the community members.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 14:06 IST
Published 06 November 2025, 14:06 IST
