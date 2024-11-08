Home
Manipur violence: Supreme Court to examine whistleblower tapes against CM

The leaked tapes reportedly point to N Biren Singh's role in the Manipur violence that has claimed the lives of hundreds.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 08 November 2024, 09:26 IST

Published 08 November 2024, 09:26 IST
India NewsManipurSupreme CourtN Biren Singh

