Manipur violence: Supreme Court to examine whistleblower tapes against CM

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to examine the whistleblower tapes which allege Manipur CM N Biren Singh was complicit in the violence that broke out between Kukis and Meiteis in the state. </p><p>A Bench of CJI D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra sought details of the tape as well as the material to prove its authenticity, from the petitioner—Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust<em>, Bar and Bench </em>reported. </p><p>The Manipur government had in August <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/doctored-audio-clip-of-cm-being-circulated-on-social-media-to-derail-peace-process-manipur-government-3156767">said</a> a "doctored audio clip" of Chief Minister N Biren Singh was being circulated on social media platforms to incite communal violence and derail the peace process in the state.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>