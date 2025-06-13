Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Meitei, Kuki-Zo girls from Manipur among crew members killed in Air India plane crash

Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, a Meitei, hailed from Thoubal district in the valley while Lamnunthem Singson belonged to Thadou community. Thadous are part of greater Kuki-Zo community.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 19:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 19:37 IST
India NewsManipurAir Indiaair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us