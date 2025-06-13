<p>Guwahati: Two crew members on board of the London-bound Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday hailed from conflict-torn Manipur.</p><p>Kongrabailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, a Meitei, hailed from Thoubal district in the valley while Lamnunthem Singson belonged to Thadou community. Thadous are part of greater Kuki-Zo community. </p><p>Singson originally lived in Meitei-dominated Imphal but her family fled to Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district after the Meitei-Kuki conflict erupted in May 2023. The family have been living on rent in Kangpokpi and was waiting for the conflict to end. </p>.World leaders express condolences to families of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. <p>Soon after the crash, there were reports that two crew members hailed from Manipur but there was no confirmation about their fate. </p><p>At around 10.30 pm, former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh posted on X confirming that both of them lost their lives in the mishap. </p><p>"It is heartbreaking to share that two young cabin crew members from Manipur, were among those who lost their lives in today’s Air India crash in Ahmedabad. Both were full of life, serving with dedication and pride. Their sudden passing is a huge loss for their families, friends, and for all of us back home," Singh, who resigned as CM in February posted. Manipur has remained under President's Rule since then. </p><p>May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find the strength to get through this unimaginable pain, Singh further said in his post. </p><p>Sharma joined Air India in 2023. Singson, 28, joined Air India last year. </p>