Meitei youths abducted by Kuki insurgents are still missing, admits Manipur CM

Guwahati: Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Monday asked DGP Rajiv Singh to secure the release of two Meitei youths, who were allegedly abducted by Kuki insurgents on September 27.

A statement issued by the CM's office at around 11.30 am on Monday, said that the DGP was rushed to the spot for steps to ensure safe release of the two youths.

Three youths, T Thoithoiba Singh and O Thoithoi Singh had accompanied N Johnson Singh on Friday to the New Keithelmanbi area in Meitei-dominated Imphal West district for a recruitment test conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). 

But they were allegedly abducted by Kuki armed persons after they inadvertently entered the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district. Johanson was released on the same day but the two remained missing.

On Monday, CM said the two have still remained in the captivity of the Kuki insurgents. 

"The state and central governments are closely monitoring the situation 24x7 and working collectively by exploring every possible effort for the safe return of the two individuals." 

CM on Sunday held a meeting with MLAs of both ruling and the Opposition parties and discussed the incident.

Although organisations representing the Kuki-Zo communities have not yet responded to the CM's claim about abduction of the two by Kuki insurgents, there were reports that Kuki group demanded release of a Kuki activist, who was arrested earlier and is in the custody of the NIA. 

The Kuki organisations, however, did not react to such reports.After the Meitei-Kuki conflict broke out in May last year, the Kukis had fled the Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley districts while the Meitei residents left the Kuki-dominated hill districts. 

A "buffer zone" was created by the central forces along the valley and the hills in order to prevent further escalation of the conflict. Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation, a Meitei organisation, on Monday evening issued a statement in which it appealed to the Kuki community and the civil society organisations to intervene and ensure safe release of the two. 

"Throughout the crisis, both sides have released civilians, who had inadvertently strayed into the areas dominated by the opposite parties, on humanitarian grounds. The current hostage situation marks a disturbing shift, as this is the first instance, where a group has set conditions for the release of the civilians," it said.