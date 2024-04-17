Peace talks should never compromise territorial integrity of Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday asserted that any form of peace talks between the warring communities should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and must ensure the protection of the indigenous population.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Sankalp Patra' at the BJP party office here, Singh said, "The peace talks should not compromise the territorial integrity of the state and the well being of our indigneous people. We will not accept peace negotiations that dilute these fundamental issues."

He added, "During his recent visit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had unequivocally said the BJP is committed to preserving the unity of Manipur."

Singh highlighted Shah's acknowledgment of attempts by illegal immigrants to disrupt the demographic balance in the state, stating, "This fact is unknown to the opposition."

Speaking on the contents of the BJP manifesto, Singh said whatever Prime Minister Narendra Modi promises is always implemented.