Senior police officers in Manipur's Jiribam as search continues for 6 missing persons

<p>Imphal: Senior officers of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur">Manipur</a> Police have been sent to the Jiribam district to oversee the search operation for the six people who went missing from a relief camp following the gunfight between militants and security forces in Borobekra, officials said on Friday.</p>.<p>IG and DIG rank officers were in Jiribam to supervise and coordinate the efforts by the security forces to find the three women and three children, they said.</p>.<p>Imphal Valley-based civil society organisations have been alleging that the six missing persons were kidnapped by retreating militants after their attack at the Borobekra police station was thwarted by security forces.</p>.AFSPA returns to parts of strife-torn Manipur.<p>Ten suspected militants were killed in the gunfight that followed the attack on Monday, according to the police. However, a senior state government official had put the toll at 11.</p>.<p>These six persons who went missing lived in a relief camp on the premises of the police station.</p>.<p>Candlelight vigils were held in Imphal and Jiribam on Thursday night, demanding the "immediate release" of the missing persons.</p>.<p>The demonstrators in Jiribam criticised the local politicians, including the MLA, alleging that they were not taking the initiative to find the missing persons.</p>.<p>A purported photo of the six missing persons has been viral on social media. Police said they had seen it but did not confirm whether they were kidnapped. </p>