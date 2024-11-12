Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Two bodies recovered in Manipur's Jiribam day after gunfight between suspected militants and security forces

The search operation has been launched as five individuals have been reported missing, the police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 08:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 08:39 IST
India NewsManipurCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us