Two bodies recovered in Manipur's Jiribam day after gunfight between suspected militants and security forces

<p>Imphal: Bodies of two elderly men were recovered on Tuesday morning in Manipur's Jiribam district where a gunfight between suspected militants and security forces broke out a day before, police said.</p>.<p>During a search operation for missing persons, the bodies of Laishram Balen and Maibam Kesho were detected in debris in Jakuradhor Karong area where a few shops were set on fire by suspected militants on Monday, a senior officer said.</p>.<p>"The two elderly men died after the insurgents torched a few shops in Jakuradhor Karong area," he said.</p>.<p>The search operation has been launched as five individuals have been reported missing, the police said.</p>.<p>The Jiribam district administration imposed prohibitory orders to avoid any untoward incident in the area, the officer said.</p>.<p>A shutdown has been observed since 5 am on Tuesday in Kuki-Zo majority areas in the hills to protest against killing of suspected insurgents in the gunfight with security personnel, another police officer said.</p>.<p>The Kuki-Zo Council called for a total shutdown in the hill areas of the state from 5 am to 6 pm on Tuesday to express their "collective grief and solidarity who were brutally shot dead".</p>.Manipur violence: Situation remains tense in Jiribam, prohibitory orders clamped, patrolling on.<p>Eleven suspected militants were killed in the fierce gunfight with security forces on Monday after insurgents in camouflage uniforms, armed with sophisticated weapons, fired indiscriminately at a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district.</p>.<p>Two CRPF personnel also sustained injuries during the heavy exchange of fire at Borobekra, and the condition of one of them was stated to be critical, another officer said.</p>.<p>The situation in Jiribam remained calm but tense on Tuesday morning with policemen patrolling at vulnerable points, he said.</p>.<p>Following the incident, fresh violence was reported from multiple places in Imphal Valley where armed groups from the two warring sides engaged in exchanges of fire, the state police said.</p>.<p>Locals and security forces recovered several improvised mortar shells in two villages of Imphal West district this morning, another official said.</p>.<p>Operations were continuing to flush out militants, and reinforcement teams consisting of Assam Rifles, CRPF have been deployed in disturbed areas, the officer added. </p>