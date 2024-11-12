Home
Two Meitei elderly men burnt alive in Manipur, 6 others missing; Kuki group issue dikat to CRPF

As anger among the Kuki-Zo communities ran high over the killings, Kuki Students' Organisations (KSO) issued a statement in which it "directed" the CRPF personnel not to move out of their camps.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 12:37 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 12:37 IST
meiteiManipurViolenceIndia News

