Two members of banned UNLF held in Manipur

<p>Imphal: Two active members of the proscribed United National Liberation Front (Pambei Group) were arrested from Manipur's Imphal East district for allegedly being involved in extortion, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said.</p>.<p>Arms and ammunition, one wireless radio set and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession, it said.</p>.<p>The outlawed UNLF (Pambei group) had signed a peace agreement with the central government in 2023 but its members have been involved in extortion, a police officer said.</p>.<p>In another seizure during a search operation, arms and ammunition were recovered from Lunkhongjang in Kangpokpi district, the police said.</p>.<p>More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.</p>.<p>The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.</p>.<p>Bodies of those six were later found over the past few days.</p>