Two members of banned UNLF held in Manipur

The two, identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu, were apprehended in Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23, a police statement said.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 05:55 IST

