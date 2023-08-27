'We don't trust govt': Inmates at Manipur relief camps cry to return home

At the Thongju Kendra Relief Camp set up at Ideal Girls College in Akampat of Imphal East district, some inmates from Tengnoupal and Churachandpur districts told PTI that they "do not have faith in the state government's assurance on rebuilding their homes".

"It has been more than three months we are living in relief camps. How long are we going to stay here? We need our home back. Our people were murdered, now we need justice," said Sanatambi, who hails from the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh.