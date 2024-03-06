Will recommend implementation of NRC in Manipur: CM Biren Singh

Guwahati: Days after the Manipur Assembly adopted a resolution recommending to the Centre for implementation of a National Register of Citizens (NRC), CM N Biren Singh on Wednesday said his government will soon write to the Centre for implementing NRC in the state.

"The state can not implement a NRC. The Assembly has adopted a resolution and so the state government will soon write to the Centre with a recommendation for implementing the NRC," Singh told reporters on the sidelines of an event at Imphal. Singh said 1961 would be the base year for the NRC.

On March 1, Manipur Assembly re-endorsed a private member's resolution that sought to recommend to the Centre for implementing NRC. The resolution was moved by K Leishiyo, a Naga People's Front MLA. The resolution re-affirmed a similar resolution which was passed by the Assembly in August 2022.

Opposition by the Kukis

The March 1 resolution was endorsed by the MLAs belonging to the majority MLAs representing the Meitei-dominated constituencies and by some Naga legislators. But at least 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs, including seven belonging to the BJP did not attend the Assembly session when the resolution was adopted last week. In fact, the Kuki MLAs even wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah conveying their opposition to the resolution for NRC.