'Manohar Kahaniya': Destroyed 11-12 Pakistan aircraft during Operation Sindoor: IAF Chief

Air Chief Marshal Singh said the IAF raids destroyed four enemy radar sites, two command and control centres, two runways, three hangers, a large C-130J class aircraft and 4-5 fighter aircraft on ground.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 08:57 IST
