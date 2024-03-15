Electoral Bonds Case Live: SC to hear EC's application at 10:30 am

While we get the latest updates on the Supreme Court hearing, check out the details of the SBI electoral bonds data ECI uploaded yesterday here.
Electoral bond seen along with rupee notes.
Credit: DH and iStock Photo
Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd are the top buyers of the now-scrapped electoral bonds since April 2019 while steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon are among the prominent individu...
In its application to the apex court, the Election Commission requested the court to return the sealed documents containing information regarding political parties' funding through electoral bonds. EC reasoned this request by saying that it had not retained any copy to maintain confidentiality and hence are unable to comply with the court's order of uploading the details on its website.
The Election Commission has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction release data on electoral bonds furnished to the top court in terms of previous orders of April 12, 2019 and November 2, 2023.
A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud would take up the matter on Friday.