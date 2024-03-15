JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

LIVE
Electoral Bonds Case Live: SC to hear EC's application at 10:30 am

The Supreme Court will hear Election Commission's application today at 10:30 am. In its application, the Election Commission requested the apex court to return the sealed documents containing information regarding political parties' funding through electoral bonds, saying that it had not retained any copy to maintain confidentiality and hence are unable to comply with the court's order of uploading the details on its website. Track all the latest updates on electoral bonds case only with DH!
Last Updated 15 March 2024, 04:26 IST

Follow Us

Highlights
03:2015 Mar 2024

Electoral bonds data 

02:2515 Mar 2024

SC to hear EC's application in electoral bonds case at 10:30 am

02:2515 Mar 2024

EC moves SC seeking sealed electoral bond envelopes

03:2015 Mar 2024

Electoral bonds data 

While we get the latest updates on the Supreme Court hearing, check out the details of the SBI electoral bonds data ECI uploaded yesterday here.

Electoral bond seen along with rupee notes.

Electoral bond seen along with rupee notes.

Credit: DH and iStock Photo

02:2515 Mar 2024

Poll bonds: Future Gaming, Megha Engg among top buyers

Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd are the top buyers of the now-scrapped electoral bonds since April 2019 while steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw of Biocon are among the prominent individu...

Read more

02:2515 Mar 2024

SC to hear EC's application in electoral bonds case at 10:30 am

In its application to the apex court, the Election Commission requested the court to return the sealed documents containing information regarding political parties' funding through electoral bonds. EC reasoned this request by saying that it had not retained any copy to maintain confidentiality and hence are unable to comply with the court's order of uploading the details on its website.

02:2515 Mar 2024

EC moves SC seeking sealed electoral bond envelopes

The Election Commission has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a direction release data on electoral bonds furnished to the top court in terms of previous orders of April 12, 2019 and November 2, 2023.

A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud would take up the matter on Friday.

Read more

(Published 15 March 2024, 02:56 IST)
India NewsSupreme CourtSBIElectoral bonds

Follow us on