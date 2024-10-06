Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

MD drug, its raw materials of Rs 1,814 crore seized from Bhopal factory: Gujarat minister

The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 09:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2024, 09:16 IST
India NewsBhopalDrugsNarcotics

Follow us on :

Follow Us