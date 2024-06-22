MEA dismisses French scribe's 'incomprehensible censorship' allegations

Séjourné called Jaishankar just a day after Sebastien Farcis, the South Asia correspondent for Radio France Internationale, Radio France, Libération, and the Swiss and Belgian public radios, alleged that the Ministry of Home Affairs had on March 7 turned down his request to renew his permit to work as a journalist in India.

Farcis alleged that he could not cover the parliamentary elections in India as his permit to work as a journalist had not been renewed. “This appears to me as an incomprehensible censorship,” he posted on X.

He said that he was the second French journalist who had to leave India in four months. Venessa Dougnac, who was working for several French publications, had to leave in February 2024.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), however, dismissed his allegations on Friday. “He is an OCI (Overseas Citizens of India) card holder and, under our regulations, requires approval to carry out journalistic assignments, “ Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson of the MEA, stated. “He has re-applied for renewal of work permit in May 2024, and to the best of my knowledge, his case is under consideration. He has the right to make a decision in so far as his travel out of the country is concerned”.

It is not clear if Séjourné had raised the issues of the Dougnac and Farcis during his phone call to Jaishankar.