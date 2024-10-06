10 die in flashfloods triggered by heavy rains in Meghalaya

<p>Shillong: At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said.</p>.<p>The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck, a senior official said.</p>.<p>The deceased include three minors.</p>.<p>Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.</p>.<p>He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.</p>.<p>Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased.</p>.NIV test confirms Meghalaya child inflicted with vaccine derived polio, not wild polio virus.<p>Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said.</p>.<p>During the meeting, Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added.</p>