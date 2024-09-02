Home
meghalaya

Bryan Adams to perform in Shillong in December

Adams will perform in Meghalaya for the first time.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 September 2024, 12:48 IST

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday said legendary Canadian singer Bryan Adams is set to perform at the Polo Grounds here on December 10.

"Hi friends. I just want to inform you that the legendary Brian Adams (sic) will be coming to Shillong, the rock capital of India on the 10th of December at the JN Stadium," Sangma said in a social media post.

"We all love music and this concert is another testament of that love for music," he added.

The Polo Grounds at the newly renovated JN Stadium has a capacity to accommodate over 30,000 people, officials said.

Published 02 September 2024, 12:48 IST
India NewsMeghalayaConcertShillongDecemberBryan Adams

