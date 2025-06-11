Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiameghalaya

Honeymoon murder: How locals helped in cracking case, save Meghalaya's 'image' and tourism

A group of trained local mountaineers scaled the treacherous gorges and canyons near Weisawdong Falls and recovered the blood-stained body.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 15:16 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2025, 15:16 IST
India NewsIndiaTourismmurderTrendingTrending Nowhoneymoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us