Meghalaya murder: Cops to reconstruct crime scene with victim's wife, aides

Sonam and her aides were arrested from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged role in conspiring and killing Raja Raghuvanshi last month.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 05:47 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 05:47 IST
India NewsCrimeMeghalaya

