Meghwal, president of Brazil top court discuss boosting ties in legal administration

<p>New Delhi: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and President of the Supreme Court of Brazil Justice Luiz Roberto Barroso on Sunday discussed enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of legal administration.</p>.<p>Justice Barroso, accompanied by secretary general Aline Osorio, also engaged in discussions on the legal frameworks of both the countries.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the law ministry said the dialogue focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in legal administration.</p>.<p>Law Secretary Rajiv Mani and Secretary, Department of Justice R K Goyal were also present.</p>.<p>During the meeting, the Brazilian delegation commended India's progressive efforts in combating global warming and advancing legal reforms, the ministry said. </p>