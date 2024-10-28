Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Meghwal, president of Brazil top court discuss boosting ties in legal administration

Justice Barroso, accompanied by secretary general Aline Osorio, also engaged in discussions on the legal frameworks of both the countries.
PTI
Last Updated : 27 October 2024, 19:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 October 2024, 19:17 IST
India NewsBrazilArjun Ram Meghwal

Follow us on :

Follow Us