Michaung subsides into cyclonic storm, leaves 17 dead in Chennai

Cyclone-struck Chennai struggled to get back on its feet on Tuesday as several colonies remained marooned hampering rescue efforts while the death toll rose to 17.

Michaung, which dumped 60 cm of rainfall in 48 hours on Tamil Nadu’s capital, made landfall near Bapatla, Andhra Pradesh, in the afternoon and walloped Rayalaseema and the coastal Andhra Pradesh region with driving rain that inundated hundreds of acres of agricultural lands and low-lying areas.

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in Nellore, Tirupati, Prakasam and Bapatla districts, which recorded more than 25 cm of rainfall since Monday night.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Disaster Management Authority, Michaung weakened into a cyclone at around 2.30 pm, but still packed winds of around 90 to 100 kmph.