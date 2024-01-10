JOIN US
104 soldiers from Myanmar who fled to Mizoram, sent back

Last Updated 10 January 2024, 17:12 IST

Aizawl: A total of 104 Myanmarese soldiers, who fled to Mizoram during armed clashes with an ethnic insurgent group in the neighbouring country, have been sent back, an Assam Rifles official said on Wednesday.

Over 350 such soldiers have now been sent back to Myanmar by Indian defence authorities between November last year and January, she said.

The latest batch of 104 soldiers were airlifted from Aizawl to Sittwe in Myanmar on Tuesday, the official told PTI.

The Myanmarese soldiers, also known as 'Tatmadaw,' crossed the Indian border and entered Lungpuk in south Mizoram's Siaha district on January 6, she said.

