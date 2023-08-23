17 workers killed after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram 

At least 17 workers died and some others remained missing after an under construction railway bridge collapsed at Sairang near Mizoram capital Aizawl on Wednesday morning.
The bridge is being construction for the 51km Bairabi-Sairang new railway line. In a social media post, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga said at least 17 workers died after a portion of the bridge collapsed. Rescue operation is under way, he said.
"Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations," Zoramthmaga's post said.
Sources said there were at least 28 workers working and the number of casualties could be more as some workers are still missing.
The 51.38km new railway line is being constructed to connect Aizawl with rest of the country through railway.
The bridge is being constructed over the Kurung river.