JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamizoram

4 Myanmarese nationals arrested for killing Mizo man: Police

Three of the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, while the fourth was taken into custody from the outskirts of Siaha town in south Mizoram on Friday, police added.
Last Updated 26 January 2024, 16:38 IST

Follow Us

Aizawl: Mizoram police has arrested four Myanmar nationals for the murder of a local resident.

Three of the suspects were apprehended on Thursday, while the fourth was taken into custody from the outskirts of Siaha town in south Mizoram on Friday, police added.

The victim, KL Zoasha, a resident of Siaha town, had given a ride to the Myanmar nationals in his auto-rickshaw to Lawngtlai town near the Myanmar border on Wednesday, police added.

Zoasha's family became worried when he failed to return home on Wednesday night and his phone was also switched off. On Thursday morning, his vehicle was spotted on the outskirts of Siaha and his body was found later in the day near Lawngtlai town, police added.

The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizoram's leading student organization, has alleged that the perpetrators are from Myanmar's Rakhine state and have ties to the Arakan Army, an armed organisation. The MZP also said the suspects are not refugees and had come to Mizoram for business.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 26 January 2024, 16:38 IST)
India NewsCrimeMizoram

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT