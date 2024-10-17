Home
Congress promises to shift HQ if voted to power in Mizoram’s Sinlung Hills Council

State Congress president Lal Thanzara also asserted that the party, after coming to power in SHC, would effectively utilise all its available funds and resources to develop the Council.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 07:04 IST

Published 17 October 2024, 07:04 IST
